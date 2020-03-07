Madhya Pradesh poaching drama: BJP MLA claims he is under pressure to join Congress

BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak.

Madhya Pradesh poaching drama: Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Pathak on Saturday claimed that he was under massive pressure from the Congress to quit the BJP and join the ruling party in the state. Pathak expressed threats to his life but said that he would never quit the BJP. The remarks come hours after the state administration demolished Pathak’s resort in Bandhavgarh. Reports suggest that the action was taken after he was given notice for land encroachment.

Terming this an act of vengeance, the BJP leader said that he was getting constant threats that if he did not join Congress then such actions would be taken against him and family. “There is a lot of pressure on me. I am being asked to quit BJP and join Congress. If I don’t do that then such actions will be taken against me and my family. There’s a constant threat to my life. I will die but will never quit BJP,” Pathak said while interacting with reporters in MP.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Congress was trying to get him “killed” so that the strength of the opposition party in the Legislative Assembly would reduce. He further said that first, the government closed his mining firm, then his resort was demolished, but he wouldn’t leave the BJP. On Wednesday, the Kamal Nath government had ordered the shutting down of a mining firm owned by the BJP MLA.

According to reports, the series of actions against Pathak was taken after Congress suspected him of involvement in an alleged poaching attempt to bring down the ruling Congress government. However, Pathak today denied all the allegations and said the Congress itself was divided into 4-6 factions and was breaking due to its own internal discord.