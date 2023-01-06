Madhya Pradesh: Pilot dies, another injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Rewa

The pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed and the trainee pilot injured after the plane they were flying crashed into a temple in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh late on Thursday night, police said today. According to Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel, the aircraft crashed three kilometres away from the Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.

Captain Vishal Yadav (30) was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Anshul Yadav suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College, Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin said.

Police said that prima facie, bad weather and fog conditions appeared to be the reasons behind the crash. Rewa According to district officials, Collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin were at the spot and further details about the crash were awaited.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was saddened to receive the news of the crash.

“Very sad news was received about the crash of trainee aircraft in Umri village of Chorhata police station area of Rewa and death of one pilot and injuries to another. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul at his feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured pilot,” he said in a tweet.

