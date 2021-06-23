Madhya Pradesh: No vaccination, no salary! Ujjain collector’s new order for government employees

As per the order issued by District Collector Ashish Singh which came into effect yesterday, employees have time till July 31 to get vaccinated.

In its bid to expand vaccine coverage in the district and remove any hesitancy in people’s minds, the Ujjain administration has ordered that government employees who are yet to get COVID-19 vaccines will not be paid their salaries starting next month. The order has been issued to push vaccination coverage to 100 per cent.

As per the order issued by District Collector Ashish Singh which came into effect yesterday, employees have time till July 31 to get vaccinated and warned that salaries of the employees who are yet to receive a single dose will not be disbursed.

31 जुलाई तक शत-प्रतिशत शासकीय सेवक वैक्सीनेशन करवाना सुनिश्चित करें, जुलाई का वेतन तभी आहरित होगा जब वैक्सीनेशन का प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत कर दिया जाएगा – कलेक्टर श्री आशीष सिंह @JansamparkMP — Collector Ujjain (@collectorUJN) June 22, 2021

A district official said that the salaries for July will be disbursed only after producing the vaccination certificate. Ashish Singh told PTI that the administration is taking all possible efforts to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination and several steps have been taken to achieve the target.

The order has also directed the district treasury officer to collect vaccination certificates along with the disbursement of salaries for June, and compile the data of the inoculation of government employees.

Heads of various departments in the district were also directed to submit information about vaccination among the daily wage and contractual employees.

The order comes after a review of deaths of government employees due to COVID-19 in the district which found that they were not vaccinated.

Earlier last month, the SDM of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh had asked liquor shops in the district to sell alcohol to only those who were vaccinated.