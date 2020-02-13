Madhya Pradesh: Nine injured, one critical as portion of footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station

Portion of a footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station. (Photo: ANI)

At least nine people were injured when a portion of a footover bridge collapsed at the Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning. The incident took place at platform number 2 and 3 at 9:10 AM.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Railway and civil hospital. The injured persons include one female. According to Priyanka Dixit, CPRO, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, one of the injured persons was reported to be critical and has been referred to the government-run Hamidia Hospital.

Dixit said others were initially admitted to a railway hospital and later referred to the private Chirayu Hospital. Teams of railway doctors were present at both the Hamidia and Chirayu Hospitals.

Senior officials including the DRM have rushed to the site of the incident. General Manager, Western Central Railway is monitoring the situation, officials said.

“There is no casualty. We will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the people responsible for it,” Railway PRO IA Siddiqui told ANI.

Siddiqui added the injured persons will be given compensation as per the rules of the Railways depending on the injury as stated by doctors’ report.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has taken note of the incident. Nath said that he was saddened over the tragedy and directed the local administration to help the injured persons. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons.