Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results: Date, time, when and where to check — All you need to know

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result: The results for 214 urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh will be declared on July 20. The second and final phase of local body polls was held across five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipal Councils and 169 Nagar Parishads on July 13. According to the state election commission, the voter turnout across 43 districts was 72.10%, with 73.90% males and 70.10% females voting. While Seoni (84.50%), Agar Malwa (83.70%) and Neemuch (85.50%) districts witnessed the highest voter turnout, Morena (60.50%), Katni (60.92%) and Bhind (63.50%) were amongst the districts that recorded a low turnout.

MP local body election results date and time: When and where to check MP municipal election results online

The counting of votes will commence on July 20 at 9 am. The results can be checked on the website of the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission. Alternatively, you can also check FinancialExpress.com for authentic realtime updates on the MP local body poll results.

MP urban body election results: Key constituencies

All eyes will be on the Sehore Municipal Council results, which also happens to be in the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Ahead of the civic polls, Chouhan had held road shows and public rallies at Budhni and Ashta cities in Sehore, campaigning for the local BJP candidates. He attacked the Congress for neglecting the Ashta Municipality for long, alleging that the funds sent by his government for developing proper drinking water systems were not utilised by the Congress-dominated city council.

At a public rally, CM Chouhan had said that the properties of those who try to disrupt law and order will be strictly dealt with and their properties will be razed, if they “cast an evil eye on our brothers and sisters.” CM Chouhan also promised the people of Budhni a medical college with 750 beds.

Meanwhile, the results to the communally sensitive Khargone Municipal Council elections will also be declared on Wednesday. Violent riots had erupted in Khargone earlier this year following the Ram Navami processions earlier this year. The polling was conducted peacefully in the district, which had witnessed a voter turnout of 71.30%. Heavy security was deployed at 60 centres, which were considered sensitive, across 33 wards in the district. In the days following the riots, the district administration had razed all illegal constructions in and around the riot-affected sites.

Five Municipal Corporations for which the results for the Mayoral and Corporators posts will be declared on Wednesday are Katni, Rewa, Dewas, Ratlam and Morena. Among the five municipal corporations, 2.52 lakh votes were cast in Morena, 1.71 lakh votes in Rewa, 1.93 lakh votes in Katni, 2.39 lakh votes in Dewas and 1.21 lakh votes in Ratlam. A total of 49.9 lakh voters, including 25.20 lakh males, 23.88 lakh females and 292 from the third gender, exercised their franchise during the final phase of the urban local body polls.