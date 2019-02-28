Madhya Pradesh: Morena SP transferred after FIR against Congress MLA’s son for threatening toll booth staff

Morena SP Riaz Iqbal has been shifted to police headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday, two days after police charged Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana’s son Rahul for firing guns in the air and allegedly beating up toll booth staff.

The Madhya Pradesh government headed by Congress leader Kamal Nath has transferred Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Riaz Iqbal after an FIR was registered against the son of Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana, reportedly at the behest of the top cop. According to a report in The Indian Express, police filed an FIR against Kansana’s son Rahul two days ago for firing guns in the air and allegedly beating up toll booth staff.

Iqbal has been attached to police headquarters in Bhopal since Tuesday, the report said.

In the FIR, the police charged Rahul and his accomplices with firing guns in the air and beating up staff posted at the Chhonda toll booth in the intervening night of February 23 and 24.

Rahul allegedly called up the toll booth manager and told him not to stop vehicles belonging to his men to pay toll, the report said, adding, the Congress leader’s son also allegedly threatened the toll booth manager with “consequences” if he fails to follow his instructions.

However, the Morena SP was handed over the new assignment even before the first arrest could be made in the case. The state government transferred him notwithstanding the fact that he had been posted there recently. The police officer did not comment about the sudden transfer order but said Rahul was booked because he made the threatening call. Iqbal had scanned the CCTV footage before registering the attempt to murder case against Rahul and his accomplices.

Congress MLA Kansana told the IE that his son had made the phone call to the toll booth employee but he was not present when the firing took place. “My son did make the call but why would he go himself? He would have sent someone else to do the job. It’s our job to make phone calls to take up issues of people who elect us,’’ he said. The Congress MLA also admitted that he had complained to the Chief Minister Kamal Nath against the police officer 10 days ago. He claimed that Iqbal was transferred because people were not satisfied with his style of functioning.

Seeking to score against their political adversary in the state, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the law and order situation has taken a turn for the worse after the regime change in the state. BJP claimed that the police officials were being transferred and then re-transferred within short span of time, as the saffron party intended to question the Kamal Nath government in the state for en mass transfers.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on the development and wrote: Till now, cases were not being registered against criminals. When one officer dared to do that, even he was given marching orders. Rate of crime is high and morale of criminals is high because they know it’s our government.

“Congress leaders blame the BJP for every incident of crime but a legislator’s son is taking law into his hands. Instead of talking to its leaders, the government has removed an officer who did an honest job,’’ he said in another tweet.

Hitting back, Congress leader Narender Saluja asked as to why officers probing the Katni hawala scam, diesel scam (Bhopal) and e-tendering scam were removed when Chouhan was the chief minister.