Madhya Pradesh: More embarrassment for Congress – MLA Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi meets CM Shivraj, to join BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi meets CM Shivraj, to join BJP . (ANI photo)

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday suffered another blow after its MLA Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi switched over to the ruling BJP. Lodhi is a legislator from Bada Malhera Assembly seat in Chhatarpur district.

Lodhi met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal today.

In the Assembly elections held in December 2018, Lodhi had contested from Bada Malhera. He had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lalita Yadav.

The development comes nearly three months after the Congress lost power to the BJP after resignation of 22 MLAs. The MLAs had resigned following Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from the Congress. Scindia was upset with the Congress high command after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 24 seats are currently vacant. While 22 Congress MLAs resigned, two Congress MLAs had died.

The BJP has 107 MLAs and the Congress has 91. The 24 seats will go to polls in September. The BJP needs to win 9 seats to gain a majority on its own.