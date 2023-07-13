scorecardresearch
Madhya Pradesh man uses tomatoes to cook food without wife’s permission. Here’s what happened next

Amid the high price of tomatoes, a man’s wife became upset when he used two tomatoes to cook a meal for his tiffin service without consulting her.

Written by India News Desk
The surge in tomato prices is burning a hole in the pocket of the common man. (Representational image)

The surge in tomato prices is not only burning a hole in the pocket but has also become the reason for a fight between a husband and wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. In a bizarre incident, a woman left her husband after he used two tomatoes while cooking food without her permission.

Sandeep Burman, who runs a tiffin service, approached the police requesting them to find his wife Aarti Burman. He said that after he used two tomatoes while cooking a meal without asking his wife, a huge fight broke out between them.

“She left the home along with my daughter and boarded a bus. I have been looking for her for three days and given her photograph too to the police but they haven’t been able to find her,” Burman said, NDTV reported.

“Aarti left her home after an argument with her husband and went to her sister’s place in Umaria,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, Station House Officer, Dhanpuri, Shahdol.

The woman left her home because she was upset but the police intervened and made the husband and wife speak to each other. She will return soon, Jaiswal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Amid soaring prices, the Centre has said that it will start selling tomatoes at discounted rates in retail markets in the national capital and a few other cities from Friday to provide relief to the consumers as the price of the kitchen staple is ruling high at over Rs 200 per kilogram in some parts of the country.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 16:20 IST

