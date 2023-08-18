Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes minor girl in Satna, a year after being released in another rape case

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, a year after he was released from jail for raping another minor, reported ANI.

The accused is identified as Rakesh Verma, a resident of Krishna Nagar area. Police said that the incident happened on Wednesday evening outside a temple when he took her to a secluded area near the temple and then raped her.

The girl is said to be in a serious condition and is undergoing treatment at the Rewa Medical College.

Verma has been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of rape and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO).

Speaking about the incident, Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said that the girl was sitting with her grandmother in the temple at around 5 30 PM on Wednesday when Verma came and said that he will give chocolates to her. He later ran from the temple along with the minor, reported Hindustan Times.

The unconscious and bleeding minor was found by her grandmother. Locals found her in the neighbourhood, along with the Verma near a pond called “Jagat Dev Talab” at around 7 PM.

Verma was arrested from the spot and the minor girl was rushed to the hospital.

City Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Chouhan, Verma had raped another minor girl who was four and a half years old about 12 years ago in the district, following which he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, reported ANI.

He was released from jail a year and half back after completing his sentence.

Further probe in the matter is underway.