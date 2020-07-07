Madhya Pradesh: Man flaunting costly pen catches police eye, blows lid off gang of thieves in Betul

Thief arrested in Betul after he flaunts costly, stolen pen. Representational pic.

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man in Betul after he was seen flaunting a costly, stolen pen. His arrest led the police to bust a gang of thieves that was operating on a large scale.

The arrested man has been identified as Vishal Kumare. Police said Vikas is a resident of Gyaraspur area and had stolen the pen from a professor’s house in the vicinity and was proudly showing it off, PTI reported.

Police said nearly half a dozen thefts were committed in Masjid Chowk, Babu Chowk, Suyog Colony and Kalapatha areas in the last six months. Two wheelers, laptops, mobile phones and other valuables were stolen by the thieves.

Ganj police station in charge SS Solanki said police were clueless about the thieves behind such incidents. Solanki said recently police came to know about Vishal Kumare through informers, who was spotted flaunting a costly pen.

A costly pen in the hand of Vishal brought him to spotlight as it hardly suited his personality. This triggered talks within the police about his involvement in thefts.

Police said his role was suspected given his education and background as he is a school dropout.

Police then kept a close watch on his movements and he was nabbed on Sunday finally, adding that he has confessed to the crimes.

“During questioning he confessed to have committed about half a dozen thefts along with his accomplices including a theft committed at Prof BR Khatarkar’s house on June 26 from where they had stolen the pen besides a two wheeler and a laptop,” Solanki said.

Police said that the professor couldn’t tell the price of the pen that was stolen from his house as it was gifted to him by one of his students.

Police later arrested Vishal’s accomplices based on the information shared by him during interrogation. The others who have been arrested are identified as Sanjay Parte, Umesh Kumare and a minor boy. Umesh is said to be the mastermind of the gang.

Meanwhile, police said three two-wheelers, one bike, laptops, mobile phones and a costly pen have been recovered from their possession.