Madhya Pradesh man files PIL against phone usage, asked to surrender his by HC

Rajesh Dhawan of Madhya Pradesh, filed a Public Interest Litigation with the state High Court seeking directions from the court to aware people about the various risks of using smartphones. In a unique decision, the Madhya Pradesh High Court came up with an ingenious task and asked the petitioner to hand over his own phone to the court, in order to convince his concern.

According to a report by CNN-News18, Dhawan in his PIL sought the court’s help in providing directions to keep the pregnant women, children and other people away from the ‘harmful’ effects of the mobile phone. When Dhawan’s lawyer produced the appeal in front of the court, the Chief Justice Hemant Gupta came up with the unique initiative. The bench told Dhawan to surrender his phone first, to express how willing and concerned he is about the issue.

The court counter-asked Dhawan’s lawyer, whether a PIL against the use of mobile phone should be entertained when someone who has filed the plea himself is using a mobile phone. The lawyer was taken aback and sought time to get instruction from his client.

“Learned counsel for the petitioners seeks some time as to whether the petitioners are ready and willing to surrender their mobiles so as to firstly protect themselves from the hazardous use of mobile before seeking directions in this matter,” the court said in its order, as per the report.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also given Dhawan two weeks to decide on the matter and mentioned that the fate of the PIL is dependent on whether the petitioner himself is willing to give up his mobile phone or not.