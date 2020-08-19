Madhya Pradesh man cycles 105 kilometres to help son appear in Class 10 supplementary exam

Image source: ANI

In the absence of public transport due to COVID-19 pandemic, a man from a village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district travelled on a bicycle for around 105 kilometres to ensure his son does not miss Class 10 supplementary exam, PTI reported today. Shobharam, who is himself unlettered, said that he understands that importance of education and did not want his son to waste a year by missing the supplementary exam.

Shobharam took the arduous journey with his son, Ashish, from his village Baydipur in Dhar districts Manawar tehsil to reach the exam centre on time.

News agency ANI quoted Ashish as saying, “Buses are not operating so we came on a bicycle. I want to be an officer.” His father Shobharam said he took his son on a cycle so that he could become educated.

Shobharam told ANI, “We faced difficulty but we had no other option. I did this so that he becomes educated. I worked as a labourer at several places, collected money & helped him fill the form. We had started the journey on 17th August. We carried a little food with us which we ate on way.”

Meanwhile, Dhar Dist Collector said that some better arrangement could have been made had Shobharam informed any official.

“Had he informed an officer/official some better arrangement could have been made. Many private vehicles are plying. It is good that he is interested in the education of his child. The state government has a lot of schemes. He will be given all those help which he is eligible for.”

The Class 10th board supplementary exam is conducted under the Madhya Pradesh government’s “Ruk Jana Nahin” scheme. This scheme gives an opportunity to Class 10 students to clear those subjects in which they were unable to pass in the first attempt.