Madhya Pradesh: Man convicted of raping minor girl, gets 21 years in jail (Representative image)

A special court here today sentenced a man to 21 years rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl on July 29.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vidhi Saxena convicted Narayan Mali (50) and sentenced him under section 376 (AB) which was brought about by an amendment in the IPC in April this year, special prosecutor Devendra Kumar Meena told PTI.

Mali was also sentenced to three years in jail under Section 354 (A) of the IPC and eight years and 11 years under Sections 3 A/4 and 5 M/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Meena said that the jail terms would run concurrently.

Mali had raped a seven-year-old girl when she came to buy biscuits from his shop, he said, adding that the charge sheet in the case was filed in five days and the trial was completed in 10 days.