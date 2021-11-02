Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes to decide fate of 48 candidates underway

The ruling BJP is facing a straight contest from the opposition Congress on all these seats where a total of 48 candidates are in fray.

MP Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha constituency and three Assembly seats is being done today. The voting held on September 30 saw a turnout of around 65 per cent in three assembly seats – Raigaon, Prithvipur and Jobat, and nearly 64 per cent in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

The ruling BJP is facing a straight contest from the opposition Congress on all these seats where a total of 48 candidates are in fray. The BJP accused the Congress of indulging in malpractices while the opposition party hit back, saying the ruling party was levelling such “false” allegations as it is staring at defeat in the bypolls.

