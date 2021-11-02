  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls Results Live Counting of votes to decide fate of 48 candidates underway

By: |
Updated: November 2, 2021 8:00:57 am

2021 MP ByPolls Results, MP Assembly By Election Vote Counting Live Updates: The ruling BJP is facing a straight contest from the opposition Congress on all these seats where a total of 48 candidates are in fray.

MP Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha constituency and three Assembly seats is being done today. The voting held on September 30 saw a turnout of around 65 per cent in three assembly seats – Raigaon, Prithvipur and Jobat, and nearly 64 per cent in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

The ruling BJP is facing a straight contest from the opposition Congress on all these seats where a total of 48 candidates are in fray. The BJP accused the Congress of indulging in malpractices while the opposition party hit back, saying the ruling party was levelling such “false” allegations as it is staring at defeat in the bypolls.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:00 (IST)02 Nov 2021
    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes in one Lok Sabha constituency and three Assembly seats begins 

    07:32 (IST)02 Nov 2021
    BJP confident of sweeping all four seats in Madhya Pradesh

    "We are going to win all the four seats. I am confident. Already the Congress has given a walkover (to BJP) in the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. Their leaders did not even campaign there properly knowing that their defeat is imminent," Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga claimed on Monday. 

    07:28 (IST)02 Nov 2021
    Stiff competition between BJP and Congress

    The Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur Assembly seats were with the Congress.

    These by-elections were necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and an MP. Of the four seats which went to the bypolls, two constituencies namely Khandwa (Lok Sabha) and Raigaon (SC) were held by the BJP while Jobat and Prithvipur were with the Congress. In the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded former district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil, denying ticket to Harshvardhan Chauhan, son of sitting MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, whose demise necessitated the by-election in the constituency.
    Madhya Pradesh
