A four-story lodge building in Kotma town, which is in Madhya Pradesh‘s Anuppur district, collapsed on Saturday night. Two people have died, and several others are said to be trapped under the wreckage.



Police say the building is Agarwal Lodge, which is close to a bus stop in Kotma. According to PTI, the event took place at about 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said they heard a huge, loud sound like an explosion before the building fell down, sending huge clouds of dust into the air.



According to Annupur Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman, “One person was found dead, and 7 to 10 others are still trapped in the debris.” Officials said that the location was busy at the time of the accident since there were people waiting for buses and building work was going on next door.

What caused the collapse?

As per a report by PTI, officials said that the building was about ten years old. There is still no confirmation on the exact reason. But the authorities have said that building work going on nearby may have been a factor.

#WATCH | Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh: Rescue efforts are still underway in the morning to rescue the people trapped in debris. As of now, at least two people have died following the collapse of the 4-storey building in Kotma, Anuppur district, on the evening of Saturday, 4 April… https://t.co/xY0NbAAgmq pic.twitter.com/7Frh41NxpX — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026

Rescue efforts are in progress

The district government has called in specialised rescue teams from SECL’s Jamuna Kotma facility and JMS, a coal mining company. An official said, “SECL teams and modern equipment are in place for rescue and relief operations.” The Kotma and Anuppur district hospitals are on high alert. People in the surrounding area panicked after the building fell, and many of them rushed to the scene to help with the first aid efforts.



Dilip Jaiswal, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, told ANI, “Four people were saved.” Three people have been taken to the hospital. One individual has passed away… We are doing everything we can to clear the debris and save anyone who is stuck within.

Official statement from the CM of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, called the event unfortunate. Yadav said on X, “The death of a citizen is heart-wrenching.” He also said that the district administration, local minister, police, and SECL were all working together to save people. He further said that three individuals had been saved and that the NDRF team had already headed for the spot.