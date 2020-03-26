Madhya Pradesh lockdown: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1,000 aid for labourers in unorganised sector

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announces Rs 1,000 aid for labourers in unorganised sector. (File photo)

Amid the ongoing lockdown to contain the coronavirus epidemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced an aid of Rs 1,000 for labourers in the unorganised sector. He also announced that beneficiaries of social security pension scheme, widow pension, old-age pension and destitute pension schemes will get two months’ pension in advance.

Labourers in the unorganized sector will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each through the Sannirman Karmkar Mandal, said Chouhan who took over as chief minister two days ago. Further, an advance of Rs 2,000 per family would be provided to members of the Shariya, Baiga and Bhariya tribal communities, he said.

As schools are closed, some 65.91 lakh students do not get mid-day meals at school. Therefore, Rs 155 would be transferred into bank account of each primary schools student and Rs 232 in the account of each middle-school student, adding up to aid of total of Rs 156.15 crore, he said.

He has also directed that public distribution system (PDS) shops should distribute the food grain ration of April, he said. Uninterrupted supply of fertilizers and seeds will be ensured for farmers, the chief minister said.

Chouhan held a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state through video conference earlier. So far, 15 persons have tested positive for the disease in Madhya Pradesh. A woman diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Wednesday evening.