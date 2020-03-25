Madhya Pradesh: Journalist who attended Kamal Nath’s presser tests positive for Covid-19

A Madhya Pradesh journalist has tested positive positive for coronavirus. The journalist had attended the presser of Kamal Nath on Friday.

A Madhya Pradesh journalist who attended the press conference of former CM Kamal Nath, where he announced his decision to step down as the Chief Minister ahead of the trust vote, has tested positive for coronavirus. The media briefing on Friday was attended by ministers, MLAs and journalists including those who came from Delhi to cover the political unrest in the state that was triggered after resignations of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 Congress MLAs.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the scribe’s daughter tested positive for Covid-19 recently. She had returned from London via Delhi. Her brother who accompanied her from Delhi to Bhopal in Shatabdi Express has, however, tested negative.

Meanwhile, his family is under quarantine and his daughter is undergoi AIIMS Bhopal. Other journalists who were present at the press conference on Friday have been asked to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of virus.

The deadly virus has infected over 500 in the country, including 15 in Madhya Pradesh. It has claimed 11 lives so far in the country and nearly 18,000 worldwide. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of virus. The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night.

Kamal Nath had on Friday addressed the media in Bhopal wherein he announced his decision to step down as the CM of Madhya Pradesh, hours before Supreme Court-ordered floor test. The 15-month-old Congress government failed to survive after 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned.