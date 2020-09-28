  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh: IPS officer beats wife; relieved of duties after viral video

September 28, 2020 6:56 PM

There is no official confirmation to reports that the IPS officer was caught red-handed by his wife of 32 years at a woman's house, after which he assaulted her.

Action will be taken against anyone who holds a responsible position, but indulges in illegal activities and taking law into his hands," the chief minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault. “The officer has been relieved of his duties.

Sharma’s son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, sent the video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father. Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, told PTI that if he has done anything wrong, then his son should say why was his mother living with him for so long.

“My son should say why was she taking money (from me) since 1215 years and going on foreign trips. After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation towards her family, to save its reputation,” Sharma said.

