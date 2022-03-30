Madhya Pradesh: Indore tenant approaches police after landlord asks him to vacate house over PM Modi’s photo

In a strange case that has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a resident approached the local police, alleging that his landlord is forcing him to vacate the rented accommodation for having a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his room, news agency ANI reported. The man, identified as Yusuf Khan, is a resident of Pir Gali in Indore.

Khan claimed that he was inspired by PM Modi and thus kept his photo in the house. He further alleged that his landlords Yakub Mansoori, Sultan Mansoori, Sharif Mansoori are pressuring him to vacate the house.

“I respect the Prime Minister a lot and follow his speeches. His picture is in my house. They (the landlords) asked me to remove it and threatened they will beat me and force me to vacate the house,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Reacting to the complaint, Additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni said that every citizen has the right to freedom of expression and no one can prevent Yusuf Khan from placing pictures of his choice in the house. The ADCP said that suitable instruction has been given to the Sadar Bazar police station in this regard.

Earlier last week, a somewhat similar case was reported in Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim woman claimed that she was evicted from her in-laws’ house as she voted for the BJP. She also claimed that her husband threatened her with triple talaq.