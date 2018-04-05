Madhya Pradesh horror: Forced to abort after being allegedly raped for months, Dalit woman walks into SP office with six-month-old foetus wrapped in bag

Representational pic – Dalit woman gangraped in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has alleged that she was gangraped for several months and later was forcibly made to abort her six-month old foetus which she brought to the SP’s office wrapped in a bag. According to police, several cases have been filed against five people after the victim filed a written complaint.

The accused persons have been identified as Neeraj Pandey, his brother Dheeraj and their accomplices prem Singh and Rajkumar. A nurse, who helped in the abortion process, has also been booked by the police. Her name is Sapna Pandey.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingankar said that cases of rape, kidnapping, criminal intimidation have been lodged against the accused persons. Also causes under SC/ST Act, Arms Act and other sections have been filed against them.

In her complaint, the victim has alleged said that Neeraj and Dheeraj raped her for months. When she conceived, Neeraj promised to marry her but later backed out. On February 2 she was kidnapped from Satna city by the duo who raped her again for nearly two weeks. On Tuesday, the victim said, Neeraj and Dheeraj took her to a clinic in Satna where she was forced to abort the foetus. She named Sapna Pandey, a nurse, who helped Dheeraj and Neeraj in the crime.

The victim said that she had filed a complaint with the Civil Lines Police Station but no action was taken.

Police said that the lady and the accused live in the same vicinity. Investigating officer RP Tiwari, a sub-inspector, said that they are yet to record a statement of the lady.

The victim’s family said that she was assaulted by the Dheeraj and Neeraj for over six months. Later, Neeraj promised to marry her but backed out. They even threatened the victim of dire consequences if she files any complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, SP Rajesh said that he has directed police to act on the lady’s complaint. City SP BD Pandey, however, was quoted as saying in media reports that it was consensual sex between the victim and the main accused. He then added that cases have been filed under the SC/ST Act and it needs to be investigated.

According to State Crime Records Bureau, 5,300 incidents of rape were recorded in 2017. In 2016, 4,882 cases of crime against women were registered with police.