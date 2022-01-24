Madhya Pradesh: High Court quashes plea against renaming of Habibganj station, imposes Rs 10,000 fine

A division bench of Justices Sheel Nagu and Sunita Yadav was hearing the case.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the central government’s decision to rename Bhopal’s Habibganj station after 18th Century Gond Queen Rani Kamalapati. The court also imposed a fine on the petitioner while terming the petition ‘frivolous’.

A division bench of Justices Sheel Nagu and Sunita Yadav was hearing the case. They termed the PIL ‘frivolous’ and ‘vexatious’ pieces of litigation which has consumed the precious time of the court. The bench imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on petitioner Ahmad Sayeed Quresi. The high court observed that it did not find any public cause involved in the petition, which appeared to have been filed to gain cheap publicity.

In his petition, Ahmad Sayeed Quresi had contended that the name of ‘Habibganj’ Railway Station was wrongly changed to ‘Rani Kamlapati’ Railway Station. He claimed that one Guru Habeeb Miyan had donated his land to the Railways Department in 1973 on which the said Railway Station was constructed. He argued that the station was rightly named after the said donor as ‘Habibganj’ Railway Station. He also contended that the name of the station was changed with mala fide intention and to hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

However, the court said that it failed to comprehend how the name of a particular Railway Station would lead to the furtherance of the public cause. It noted that a cause of public is served by the quality and quantity of amenities available at a railway station while facilitating ease of travelling and this has nothing to do with the name of a station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (earlier Habibganj Railway Station) on November 15, 2021. The renovated station has been equipped with world-class amenities.