Madhya Pradesh HC stays suspension of professor who forecast 300 seats for BJP in Lok Sabha polls

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted a stay on the suspension of a Sanskrit lecturer of Ujjain-based Vikram University, Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar who had earlier predicted at least 300 seats for the (BJP) and more than 300 for NDA. While staying his suspension order, Justice Vivek Rusia issued notices to the registrar of Vikram University, higher education department, Ujjain district returning officer and the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh. The accused counsel Kuldeep Pathak had challenged his client's suspension before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. During the fourth phase of polling on April 29, Musalgaonkar wrote on his Facebook page, "BJP 300 ke paas and NDA 300 ke paar (BJP will reach near 300 and NDA over 300 seats)\u201d. A Congress worker had filed a complaint against the professor, terming it as a violation of the model code of conduct. He had alleged that the professor's prediction might influence polling. Musalgaonkar, the head of Sanskrit-Ved-Jyotirvigyan department, claimed he removed the post from his Facebook account immediately and he was not a supporter of any political party. The professor went on to say that he was responding to a student who was eager to know which party has the most chance of winning. The department of higher education in the state suggested disciplinary steps against Musalgaonkar under the MP Universities Act, 1973. In May, he was put under suspension. Last month, a 31-year-old man was held under sedition charges in Jaipur for publishing a post on social media seeking a contract to kill PM Narendra Modi.\u00a0\u201cWe had received a complaint about the objectionable social media post on police control room, following which the accused was traced and arrested with the help of cyber cell,\u201d DCP East Rahul Jain was quoted as saying by Indian Express.