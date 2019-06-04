Madhya Pradesh HC stays suspension of professor who forecast 300 seats for BJP in Lok Sabha polls

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2019 10:36:37 PM

Musalgaonkar, the head of Sanskrit-Ved-Jyotirvigyan department, claimed he removed the post from his Facebook account immediately.

Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar, madhyapradesh, madhya pradesh high court, mp high courtRajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted a stay on the suspension of a Sanskrit lecturer of Ujjain-based Vikram University, Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar who had earlier predicted at least 300 seats for the (BJP) and more than 300 for NDA.

While staying his suspension order, Justice Vivek Rusia issued notices to the registrar of Vikram University, higher education department, Ujjain district returning officer and the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh. The accused counsel Kuldeep Pathak had challenged his client’s suspension before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

During the fourth phase of polling on April 29, Musalgaonkar wrote on his Facebook page, “BJP 300 ke paas and NDA 300 ke paar (BJP will reach near 300 and NDA over 300 seats)”. A Congress worker had filed a complaint against the professor, terming it as a violation of the model code of conduct. He had alleged that the professor’s prediction might influence polling.

Musalgaonkar, the head of Sanskrit-Ved-Jyotirvigyan department, claimed he removed the post from his Facebook account immediately and he was not a supporter of any political party. The professor went on to say that he was responding to a student who was eager to know which party has the most chance of winning.

The department of higher education in the state suggested disciplinary steps against Musalgaonkar under the MP Universities Act, 1973. In May, he was put under suspension.

Last month, a 31-year-old man was held under sedition charges in Jaipur for publishing a post on social media seeking a contract to kill PM Narendra Modi. “We had received a complaint about the objectionable social media post on police control room, following which the accused was traced and arrested with the help of cyber cell,” DCP East Rahul Jain was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh HC stays suspension of professor who forecast 300 seats for BJP in Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition