Madhya Pradesh: HC says woman staying at parent’s home not illegal confinement, rejects husband’s plea for reunion

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a man’s plea seeking reunion with his wife and used colloquialisms to explain to the petitioner the ups and downs of married life. Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband, the Madhya Pradesh High Court questioned the man over his choice to play with fireball (marriage). Making his observations in the case, Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Rohit Arya explained to the husband that he had made a mess of his married life.

The husband had approached the court after his wife returned to her parental home after a fight over household finances. Dismissing the petition, Justice Arya refused to give relief to the husband, reported India Today.

During a conversation as part of the hearing, the court asked the husband if he is still in a condition to take care of his wife. To this, the man’s lawyer said that his client can take care of his wife but the woman has started demanding money after reaching her parent’s home. To this, the judge remarked that these highs and lows are a part of life.

When the man said that the matter had reached a point that he had to approach the court, the judge said, “To kyun shaadi ki tumne? Why did you dare to play with this fireball? Dekho, gaye the namaaz padhne, gale pad gaye roze. (Why did you get married. Why did you dare to play with this fireball? Went to offer prayers, returned fasting).

The court also said that since the woman is living with her parents, it cannot be termed as illegal confinement. “Aap mein purusharth hai toh jaa ke le aao usko (If you have will, go bring her back),” said the judge. According to the report, the wife has filed a maintenance plea.