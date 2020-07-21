Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at Lucknow hospital

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday morning after prolonged illness. He was 85. The Governor breathed his last at a Lucknow hospital.

Lalji Tandon was in hospital for the past few weeks. According to his son Ashutosh Tandon, he died at 5.35 am.

Ashutosh announced his death on Twitter with the message “babuji nahi rahe (my father has passed away)”. The last rites will be performed later in the day, he said.

Tandon was admitted at the Medanta hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever and difficulty in urination. He was put on ventilator support on June 11. According to hospital, his condition was serious at that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said he was anguished by the news. He remembered Lalji Tandon for his untiring efforts to serve society.

“He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. “In the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lal Ji Tandon, we have lost a legendary leader who combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow and acumen of a national stalwart. I deeply mourn his death. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the death of Tandon. “Grieved to hear the news of the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lalji Tandon.With his death, the country has lost a qualified administrator and a great social worker.I pray to God for peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the bereaved family,” he tweeted in Hindi.