Madhya Pradesh government official lays out conditions for Rahul Gandhi to hold Mandsaur rally

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh on June 6. But the Sub-Divisional Officer of Malhargarh, has laid down a set of 19 conditions in a written order for the Congress President to follow in his rally. The administration has approved the rally to be held at a college ground of Mandsaur. Congress and its President have been reportedly told to not use DJ sound systems, and the loudspeakers can be only up to 10 decibels. There is restrictions laid on the tent size as well, which should not be more than 15 by 15 feet. Also, Congress has to arrange for electricity, water, parking, and even fire engines, all by themselves.

The order further mentions that the organisers should make sure that the rally should not affect the traffic situation of the area. Proper measure is also expected to be taken for unforeseen events like rain, thunderstorm or fire. The notice further adds that organisers will be completely responsible in case any cars are stolen from the rally venue, and not the police.

The Sub-Divisional Officer has also asked for a list of mobile numbers of all the personnel who would be on duty during the rally, and state that if all the norms are not followed the rally will be cancelled immediately.

This rally will be held to mark one year of police firing in Mandasaur, in which five protesting farmers died. Rahul Gandhi was detained from going to Mandasaur to meet the families when massive protests broke out in that area.