Madhya Pradesh government introduces reward system for prosecutors; offers 1,000 points for death penalty, 500 for life (Image: Express photo/ File)

In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 10 persons were awarded death sentence in last six months for involvement in crimes like rape and murder, among others. However, the Bhopal High court has confirmed death penalty for one of the accused so far. In his speech from Red Fort on August 15, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned a case of BJP ruled state where a man was awarded death penalty after five days of trial in Katni. The man- Rajkumar Kol (34), an autorickshaw driver was awarded death penalty on July 27, 2018, for raping a minor girl on July 4. The accused was arrested within 72 hours of crime i.e on July 7 and a charge sheet was filed on July 18.

In his speech, PM Modi had said, “rapists… were sentenced to death after just five days of trial. More such news gets published, the more such people with demonic mentality will get scared. We have to publicise such news. People should know that rapists are being sent to the gallows.”

Rajendra Kumar, Director of Public Prosecution of Madhya Pradesh has given the credit to government’s fast track move. Last year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led state government had introduced the “eProsecution MP’ App on Google play store. The app aimed to track the day-to-day activities of 1,000 government prosecutors across the state.

About two months ago, the state government had introduced a ” reward system” to motivate public prosecutors for ensuring speedy trials and quick convictions- 1,000 points for a death penalty, 500 for a life imprisonment, 100-200 points for maximum punishment in lower courts. However, the prosecutors who collect more than 2,000 points, will be awarded as “best prosecutor of the month” and “pride of prosecution”.

Ahead of 72nd Independence day, on August 3, 2018, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had felicitated several prosecutors for ensuring death sentences to rapists of minor girls. Speaking to The Sunday Express, Rajendra Kumar said, “Now that the prosecutors are required to keep a daily account of their activities, the conviction rate has improved. With the reward system in place, prosecutors now go the extra mile to log more points. Though there’s no monetary award yet, these achievements will be recorded in their annual confidential report.” The officer further said, “earlier the stock reply given on behalf of a prosecutor was ‘court mein hain (he/ she is in court)’, but no one had any idea about what exactly they did there.” Kumar also added that after the introduction of the system, there is a competition among the public prosecutors to receive maximum points.

However, Prashant Dubey, a noted RTI activist said that warding death penalty to convict is not a solution to stop violence against women. Dubey said, “The rapist may be tempted to kill the victim knowing that her deposition could result in his own death.”