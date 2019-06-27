Madhya Pradesh government gives nod to implementation of 10 per cent EWS quota

Chief Minister Nath had announced in the Assembly in February that his government had “in principle” agreed to provide the 10 per cent reservation, and a cabinet sub-committee will be constituted for this purpose.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh Wednesday approveda proposal to provide 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) of the general category in jobs and education. The state cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approved the proposal, said Minister for Public Relations P C Sharma. A state government spokesperson said that to be eligible for this quota, the candidate’s family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh annually.

The family should not own more than five acres of agricultural land or a house measuring more than 1,200 square feet in municipal corporation limits. The size limit for the house would be 1,500 square feet in municipality areas and 1,800 square feet in Nagar Panchayat areas. In rural areas, size of the house won’t matter.

Also read: BJP’s idea of one election, one face, one ideology not acceptable to India, says Congress

The Union Government earlier this year introduced 10 per cent reservation in EWS segment of general categories. Sharma said as per the Union government’s rules, family of the candidate should not own a house bigger than 1,000 square feet in notified municipal areas, while the MP government increased the limit to 1,200 square feet.

Chief Minister Nath had announced in the Assembly in February that his government had “in principle” agreed to provide the 10 per cent reservation, and a cabinet sub-committee will be constituted for this purpose. The state cabinet Wednesday also approved a proposal to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Union government and Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company for metro rail projects in Bhopal and Indore. The company’s managing director was authorized to ink the agreement.