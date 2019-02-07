Madhya Pradesh government announces stipend scheme for youth

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Fulfilling a poll promise, the Madhya Pradesh government Thursday announced `Yuva Swabhiman Yojana’ scheme, under which unemployed urban youths will get a hundred days’ employment and a stipend of Rs 13,000. It also announced `Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana’ under which 100 units of power would be provided to all households at Rs 100.

The decisions were announced a day ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s `Aabhar Sammelan’ rally of farmers

who have benefited from loan waiver scheme here Friday.

Urban Administration Minister Jaivardhan Singh, Public Relations Minister P C Sharma and Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh briefed the media about the decisions. “Under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, youths between the ages of 21 to 30 having annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh will be eligible,” Jaivardhan Singh said.

They will get employment for 100 days, including 10 days of training, and will get a stipend of Rs 13,000 per annum.

“For the first time in the country such a scheme is being announced,” the minister said, adding it will cost the government about Rs 800 crore.

Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh said under the Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana, 100 units of power will be provided at Rs

100 to all sections of society including general classes. It will cost the government about Rs 2,226 crore. However, there is a rider for general consumers. If they consume more than 100 units in a month, they will have to pay for the entire consumption at the existing rate. The consumers covered by Sambhal and Saral schemes will continue to get benefit of the scheme upto 100 units.

Around 62 lakh beneficiaries of these two schemes will also get the benefit of the new scheme, the minister said. For farmers, the cabinet decided to halve the rate o power for upto 10 horse-power pumps, from Rs 1,400 per horse power to Rs 700. It will benefit 29 lakh farmers and will cost the exchequer about Rs 669 crore.