Madhya Pradesh government job alert! CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 1 lakh jobs, here are details

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls this year and it is no surprise that the government is on a spree to announce a number of schemes to woo the voters. On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a big announcement that is sure to bring relief to job seekers in the state. Chouhan said that his government would create one lakh jobs in various departments and abolish the contractual employment system soon. The move comes a day after Chouhan announced that the retirement age of employees of government departments, civic bodies, corporations and courts would be raised to 62 years from the current 60.

Earlier, Chouhan government faced criticism as the data tabled in the House recently showed only 19,226 jobs were created in government departments in 14 years of BJP rule. “The contractual employment system is unjust. And it is going to be abolished (in government departments),” he told representatives of employees unions who had called on him at his residence in Bhopal.

However, Chouhan did not give a time frame for the abolition, but stated that a meeting with contractual employees would be convened soon.

The MP CM further said that the jobs would be created in various government departments. He announced that recruitment of 31,000 teachers, assistant teachers and professors would be made soon and the vacancies would be advertised this month. Issuing a statement in this regard, the government claimed that it would recruit 89,000 people over the next a few months.

The opposition Congress and other parties have slammed Chouhan government’s decision to increase the retirement age. The opposition has said that raising retirement age amounts to “deceiving” the 1.5 crore educated, unemployed youth in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the data tabled Madhya Pradesh Assembly, only 19,226 people have got jobs in different government departments in the past 14 years of BJP rule, an average of 1,373 jobs per year.

The opposition Congress has alleged that increasing the retirement age would benefit only 27 per cent of the 4.5 lakh government employees in the state.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra has claimed that the retirement age for doctors and nurses in the health department was already 65 years and 62 years respectively, while it was 62 in a few other departments. Mishra further alleged that state government was short of Rs 20,000 crore to pay retirement benefits to staffers.