Madhya pradesh girl runs away to meet Salman Khan, reaches Mumbai; here’s what happened next

After a preliminary enquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children’s home, he said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.

A star-struck girl ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai and tried to scale the wall of the posh Galaxy Apartment in Bandra here to meet her favourite actor Salman Khan, a police official said today. The 15-year-old girl was later apprehended by the police and sent to a children’s home, he said. The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in MP, left her home on Sunday to meet the Bollywood actor, senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said. She later boarded a long distance train and arrived at the Bandra Terminus here yesterday morning. The girl, who knew Khan’s residential address, then headed straight to the Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra, he said.

Initially, she tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there. The girl then started scaling the wall of the building, but was again caught by the security guards, who then informed about the matter to the Bandra police, another official said. The girl was later taken to the Bandra police station.

Based on the Aadhaar card that she was carrying, the police established the girl’s identity and informed the cops in her home town as well as her parents, Thackeray said. After a preliminary enquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children’s home, he said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.