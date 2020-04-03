Madhya Pradesh: Four booked under NSA for attacking doctors on COVID-19 duty in Indore

Indore: Four people involved in the attacks against two female doctors and health workers during a visit for coronavirus screening in Indore have been booked under the stringent National Security Act.

Four people involved in the attacks against two female doctors and health workers during a visit for coronavirus screening in Indore have been booked under the stringent National Security Act. The four allegedly indulged in violent activities and attacked the health officials. They also pelted stones on doctors and health workers and chased them away. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Mustafa (28), Mohammad Gulrez (32), Shoaib (36), and Majid (50).

Orders have been issued to send the four persons to jail under sub-section two of Section 3 of the National Security Act 1980. The detained convicts will be kept in the Central Jail, Rewa.

“Anarchist elements involved in the unfortunate incident in Indore will not be spared. Will take strict actions against anyone trying to create obstacles in your (doctors) work to save humanity,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet on Thursday.

Chouhan also assured doctors that their security was his responsibility and they should continue their work. “All my doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ANM, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and urban body workers, continue your fight against Coronavirus, I am responsible for your complete security, I bow to your devotion,” he added.

Indore has emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Madhya Pradesh. The state has reported 111 coronavirus cases of which 82 have been reported from Indore, eight each from Jabalpur and Bhopal, six from Ujjain, two each in Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone.

News agency ANI shared the video of the incident that showed a group of people hurling abuses and chasing away health workers when they reached the locality to see if there were any COVID-19 suspects. The incident prompted the local administration to deploy a heavy contingent of police officials in the region.

Meanwhile, the two female doctors who sustained injuries in the attack on Wednesday returned to the same locality and continued with the screening process.