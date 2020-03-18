Madhya Pradesh political crisis Live Updates: High drama at Bengaluru hotel as Digvijaya Singh arrives to meet rebel Congress MLAs

Digvijaya Singh detained in Bengaluru. (Photo ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis Live Coverage: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh was detained by the Bengaluru police after he sat in protest outside the hotel where 16 rebel Congress MLAs are camping today morning, news agency ANI reported. Singh arrived in the city to meet the rebel Congress MLAs who have been staying at a city hotel over the last week. He was allegedly stopped by the police from entering the hotel and taken to Amruthahalli Police Station. Singh said that he is on a hunger strike now, ANI quoted him as saying. The drama in Bengaluru comes just hours before the Supreme Court resumes hearing on a plea by former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others, seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath government to undertake an immediate floor test in the Legislative Assembly. Earlier on Tuesday, the top court issued notices to the state government asking to respond by Monday morning to the BJP leader’s plea. The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in the state is on the verge of collapse after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Assembly. Scindia joined the BJP last week after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth.

