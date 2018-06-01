Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Over 130 farmer organisations begin 10-day stir today, supply of vegetables and fruits to be hit

Thousands of farmers in Madhya Pradesh today begin a ten-day stir against the government to press for their demands of full loan waiver and adequate price for the produce. Around 130 farmers’ unions have called for a nationwide agitation by shutting down the villages and have appealed to the farmers not to ferry vegetables, fruits, milk and other items to the towns for the next 10 days. The agitation has put the government on its toes with police putting all available machinery in place to deal with the situation.

The nationwide agitation of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh includes farmer bodies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and many other states. The agitation comes just months ahead of the assembly polls. While the ruling BJP has blamed the Congress and called this a ‘Congress movement’, the opposition sees this as an opportunity to target the government. The farmers’ unions have, however, said that they will not allow any political party to join their protests.

Leaders of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh including former BJP leader and Union minister Yashwant Sinha said that a nationwide Bharat Bandh would be observed on June 10 till 2 pm. Earlier, Sinha had said that farmers across the country will observe non-cooperation day on June 6 and will stop the supply of vegetables, milk and crops to cities from June 1.