Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur LIVE Updates: Congress president to address farmers’ rally one year after six died in police firing

On the first anniversary of the Mandasur violence in Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh that left six farmers dead, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will today visit the village where he will meet the families of the victims and hold a mega rally of farmers. According to reports, Rahul’s visit will also kick-start the Congress’ campaign in the state where Assembly elections will be held later this year. Several top Congress leaders including newly appointed state unit chief Kamal Nath and Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to accompany Rahul during his visit.

On June 6 last year, Mandsaur, which was the epicenter of the farmers’ protest, was hit by violence. At least six farmers were killed in police firing and dozens were injured. The Congress president’s visit also comes amidst the ongoing farmers’ nationwide protest against the BJP-led NDA government anti-farmer policies.