Madhya Pradesh farmers protest: BJP criticized for preventing Rahul Gandhi from going to Mandasaur

Congress spokesperson and MP Gaurav Gogoi today criticized the BJP for preventing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi yesterday from visiting Mandasaur in Madhya Pradesh where five farmers were killed in police firing during a violent protest. “Under the BJP regime, the basic democratic rights of the people and opposition parties are scuttled. Whenever any incident happens it is the duty of the opposition parties to visit the area and express solidarity with the victims. But Rahul Gandhi was stopped,” Gogoi told reporters.

Gogoi also criticized the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre for not giving enough attention to the needs of the farmers. “The Modi government is spending crores of public money to propagate about what has been done by them in the last three years. But they don’t have time and money to solve the problems of farmers. THE Modi government is a complete failure in the last three years,” Gogoi said.