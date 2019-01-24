Madhya Pradesh farmer gets Rs 13 as loan waiver instead of Rs 24,000 promised to him

The state government has said that flaws in irregularities during loan waiver are now coming out. (Representative image-PTI)

In a shocking turn of events, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh was left short-changed after the Congress party’s big-ticket promise of farm loan waiver failed to do him any good. The farmer was left puzzled when the beneficiaries list for the farm loan waiver issued by the authorities yesterday has Rs 13 marked against his name instead of Rs 24,000 that he had hoped for.

“The state government had promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Forms were filled and I was expecting a complete waiver of my loan amount of Rs 23,815. But the list that has come to the panchayat says only Rs 13 have been waived,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

A resident of Nipania Baijnath village in Agar Malwa district of the state, he was happy after the Congress came to power as it had promised loan waiver before polls. The farmer claimed that he had been regularly paying his dues and that an official had said he did not have loan on date of loan waiver.

“There are major irregularities in the loan waiver scheme. I have reported the matter to the authorities,” he told the agency further

The state government has said that flaws in irregularities during loan waiver are now coming out. Speaking on the issue, state minister Omkar Singh Markam said that the government will look into it.

Soon after taking charge, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced loan waiver for farmers, the process for which had begun on January 15. The last date to apply for loan waiver is February 5. The scheme is likely to benefit nearly 55 lakh farmers in the state and one of the biggest pre-poll promises announced by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his campaign in the state.