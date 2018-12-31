Madhya Pradesh: Farmer commits suicide over loan in Guna district

Soon after taking over, MP chief minister Kamal Nath had announced loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers.

A farmer from Guna district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after he failed to repay an outstanding loan, PTI reports. According to the report, Nagji Bheel had taken a loan of Rs 40,000 but the creditor was demanding Rs 70,000 to return his mortgaged land back.

Under pressure, the farmer committed suicide by consuming insecticide on Friday. The report suggests that District Collector Bhaskar Lakshkar has ordered a probe and the administration has provided Rs 15,000 to the victim’s family.

Following the incident, MP Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia visited Bheel’s family. Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet said that he asked the Bamori MLA and Collector to reach out to the grieving family. He also assured talked to family and assured all required help.

Soon after taking over, MP chief minister Kamal Nath had announced loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers. However, the loan waiver announcement did not stop suicide cases in the state.

Days after the loan waiver, a farmer from Khandwa district killed himself because he was not eligible for the debt relief due to cut-off date provision. The loan waiver was only for those who had taken loan before March 31, 2018.