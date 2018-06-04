Madhya Pradesh fake voters ‘scam’: EC orders inquiry, forms two teams to probe alleged discrepancies

Congress Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath with senior Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh come out after a meeting with the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, on Sunday, June 03, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission has ordered a probe into the Congress’ allegations that as many as 60 lakh fake voters have been registered in Madhya Pradesh where assembly polls will be held later this year. Taking note of the Congress’ complaint, the poll body has formed two different teams that have been tasked with visiting and ascertaining the facts in areas where reports of discrepancies have come from.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the EC teams will visit Narela, Bhojpur, Seoni-Malwa and Hoshangabad assembly constituencies to verify the facts and check how discrepancies occurred, if any. The teams have been asked to submit their report by June 7.

On Sunday, the Congress party had petitioned with the Election Commission stating that approximately 60 lakh fake voters are estimated to be the part of the voters list in the state where a total five crore electorates exist. According to the Congress, the number of the voters increased 40% at a time when the total population of the state rose by 24% in last 10 years.

State Congress unit chief Kamal Nath said that they have provided evidence to the Election Commission to support their claim, adding that it is a result of ‘administrative misuse’. “These names have been deliberately registered. This is not an administrative carelessness, but an administrative misuse,” he told reporters on Sunday after meeting the EC officials.

The Congress has been out of power for last 15 years in Madhya Pradesh. The party recently overhauled the state unit leadership to bring all the three factions led by Kamal Nath, former CM Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia together. The state will go to polls in November later year.

In its memorandum, the Congress said that the voters’ list released by the returning officer in January this year consists of repeated, illegal and duplicate entries. It said that in some cases, names have been mentioned five times in the list. The party said that highest number of names that are repeated in the list is in Mandsaur which was the epicentre of last year’s farmers’ protest. It said that the Election Commission should verify the list and release a fresh list of names.

The party also demanded from the Election Commission to revise the neighbouring states’ list to find out discrepancies, if any.