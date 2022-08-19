Madhya Pradesh EOW raids: Jabalpur Regional Transport Officer has assets worth Rs 300 crore, built private theatre in his house

Jabalpur Regional Transport Officer Santosh Pal owns assets worth Rs 300 crore which comprise six houses, a farmhouse and several luxury vehicles, officials said. Late-night raids conducted at three locations including the official’s residence by the Economic Offences Wing of the Madhya Pradesh Police led to the recovery of cash and jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh.

The recoveries, however, may only be the tip of the iceberg. As per official estimates, the assets owned by Pal amount to a staggering 650% above his known sources of income. A video of the raids at the official’s residence shared by news agency ANI showed a lavish house, luxury vehicles, a jacuzzi and a private theatre too.

As per officials, the authorities have also unearthed several undisclosed properties linked to Pal, including a 1247 square foot house in PP colony, 1150 square foot house in Shankar Shah ward, and two 10,000 square feet residential buildings in Shatabdipuram, etc.

The raids also revealed the lavish lifestyle that the RTO official maintained. The official’s opulent residence had a personal movie theatre replete with recliner seats and a screen.

Singh has been posted in Jabalpur since 2018 and has many of his relatives also involved in work related to the RTO department. The officer came under the spotlight following complaints against him, including threatening an auto driver with a fake case.