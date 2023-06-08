In a surprising turn of events, Bajrang Sena, a decade-old Hindutva outfit, has announced its merger with the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. The merger, which the Bajrang Sena sees as a move that will further expanding its influence in the region, is a strategic alliance that could prove a win-win for both.

The Bajrang Sena, which has traditionally aligned itself with right-wing ideologies, has significant influence in the Bundelkhand region in the state. The outfit has branches in over 12 states and a membership count reaching several lakhs across India.

The organisation, founded by former Bajrang Sena leader Ranveer Pateriya, has gained attention for its campaigns supporting cow protection, the construction of gaushalas (cow shelters), and advocating a monthly stipend for temple priests.

The outfit gained prominence by actively endorsing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pateriya, the national president of Bajrang Sena, expressed his satisfaction with the merger, highlighting the shared vision and goals between the two organisations. While the Bajrang Sena’s focus on cow protection and support for Hindu saints remains unchanged, the merger with the Congress party offers it a new platform to further its agenda.

On the other hand, the Congress party, known for its secular and inclusive policies, sees the merger as an opportunity to expand its outreach among the Hindutva-oriented electorate. The inclusion of Bajrang Sena’s members and leadership provides the Congress party with a stronger foothold in Madhya Pradesh and enhances its prospects in the upcoming elections.

बजरंग सेना के सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता पार्टी में शामिल होने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश स्थित कांग्रेस मुख्यालय पहुंचे।



बजरंगदल कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि उनका मानना ​​है कि श्री कमलनाथ जी और कांग्रेस पार्टी ही उनके हितों की रक्षा कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Vp9YGQYepB — MP Youth Congress (@IYCMadhya) June 7, 2023

The Bajrang Sena’s merger with the Congress party follows its recent success in attracting new members through its bike rallies, initiatives to protect cows, and memorable protests against the sale of Kama Sutra copies near the Khajuraho temple. Additionally, the entry of veteran politician Raghunandan Sharma, a former BJP leader, into Bajrang Sena in 2018 has significantly boosted the organization’s credibility and influence.

Sharma revealed that he distanced himself from the BJP due to growing differences with the state leadership, particularly over the implementation of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. He also claimed that the party blamed him for their defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections. The induction of Sharma into Bajrang Sena allegedly put the organisation under scrutiny from the BJP government, resulting in members facing arrests and legal action related to their cow protection programs. The outfit subsequently criticised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for inadequate work on gaushalas, further straining its ties with the BJP.

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Bajrang Sena actively engaged in distributing food ration packets in underprivileged districts of the Hindi heartland, thus garnering a new set of followers. This humanitarian effort increased the organisation’s visibility and strengthened its support base.

Notably though, the merger has generated mixed reactions within the Bajrang Sena as well as the Congress. While some members of Bajrang Sena believe that the merger will provide them with a stronger political footing, others express concerns about diluting their Hindutva ideology within the Congress party’s broader framework.