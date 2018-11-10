Madhya Pradesh elections: There is no Modi magic or Shivraj magic, this time there will be people’s magic, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has ruled out any differences among the party leaders in Madhya Pradesh where assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 28. In an interview with The Hindu, Scindia, who heads the Congress’ campaign committee in the state, said that leaders are on the same platform and they believe in healthy discussions.

“There was no rift! I don’t know where this figment of imagination has come from, because Digvijaya Singhji, Kamal Nathji and I have had very healthy discussions on every single seat,” he said.

The reaction comes in the wake of media reports claiming that Digvijaya and Scindia had engaged in a verbal spat in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the time of deciding candidates for the polls.

When asked was the differences between leaders him and Digvijaya be blamed for the delay in releasing Congress’ list of candidates, Scindia said, “The delay was because of a rigorous exercise to make sure that the list is one that is done with a great amount of due diligence.”

He said that the Congress list is a very composite list, covering the entire spectrum of society. Scindia said that Congress takes care of every section, demographics and every gender.

“Now that the list is out, it is for the people to judge the efficacy of the list,” he said.

To a question about the chief ministerial candidate, Scindia said that there is nothing surprising why the Congress opted not the announce a CM face.

“I have always said that there are times when a party projects a CM candidate and there are times when it does not. Both BJP and Congress have followed this strategy,” he said.

On factionalism within the party, Scindia said that the three-four of Congress leaders have resolved to work unitedly to overthrow the BJP. “…. go there and make a government that will actually serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.”

This battle, he said, is not about power. “It is about re-energising our state, a state we all care about and a state that had gone into complete backwardness with the rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” the Congress leader added.

Scindia hints Congress-BSP may come together in near future

When asked about the failure of the party leadership in sealing a pact with Mayawati’s BSP, Scindia hinted that the two parties can join the ranks again. He said that the doors are not closed forever.

“You may have a point of view and I may have a point of view. If there is a meeting of minds on those values and principles, then the transaction follows. If there isn’t a meeting of minds and hearts, on what those fundamental precepts are today, doesn’t mean that the doors are closed forever,” he said.

“We can have meeting of minds on another date. And BSP is a party we respect deeply,” the Congressman added.

He said that the Congress looks forward when this alliance be possible “It’s unfortunate that at this time, meetings of minds and hearts couldn’t happen.” “And that may be in the near future!” he opined.

Exuding confidence that the Congress can beat BJP in this elections, Scindia said that his party cares about people rights, livelihoods, employment.

“The 7.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh have decided that they will negate this time,” he said.

This time, there will be no Modiji or Shivraj Singhji magic, Scindia said, adding that this time there will be people’s magic.

The state will go to polls on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11. While the BJP is seeking fourth consecutive term, Congress party is flexing its muscles hard to end its 15 years old exile and set the tine for the next year’s general elections as well.