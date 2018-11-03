Madhya Pradesh elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh joins Congress

Just a few days ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was left red-faced when a close relative of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the opposition Congress. According to news agency ANI, Sanjay Singh, brother-in-law of Shivraj, on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of former Union minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Addressing media later, Singh accused the BJP of promoting dynasty politics and said that Madhya Pradesh needs Nath, not Shivraj, who has been chief minister for 13 years.

“13 years are enough, others should also get a chance,” Singh said.

He said that Nath will work for the development of state the way he has been doing for his parliamentary constituency, Chindwara.

Also Read: BJP releases first list of 177 candidates, CM Shivraj to contest from Budhni

Assembly polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 28. While BJP’s three-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office, the Congress is flexing its muscle hard the unseat the saffron party. Results will be declared on December 11.

The development comes a day after the BJP released its first list of 177 candidates. The party chose to field 24 ministers and dropped 34 MLAs including three ministers. Chouhan will contest the elections from Budhini constituency.