Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress manifesto promises Rs 2.5 lakh grant, plots to homeless people and farm loan waiver

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Releasing the election document at the party office in Bhopal, party’s state unit president Kamal Nath and senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh exuded confidence that the Congress will unseat the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Nath said that once the Congress is voted to power in the state, it will take effective measures to eradicate corruption from villages to Bhopal and fight mafia raj. Nath said that a separate committee will be set up comprising journalists and noted lawyers that will tell people how they have been looted by the BJP in the last 15 years.

Nath said that a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh and 450 sq ft plot will be provided to those who are homeless.

He added that the government will waive off farm loans to provide relief to the farmers. Besides, their electricity bill will also be reduced to half.

The Congress leader said that government will also increase investment in the state to help generate employment opportunities. Nath declared that the Samajik Suraksha Pension will be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000.

Assembly polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11. The tenure of current Assembly expires on January 7 next year.