Madhya Pradesh elections: Butchers dreaming about cows for sake of votes, says BJP MLA on Congress’ manifesto

A BJP MLA in election-bound Madhya Pradesh has claimed that promises made by the Congress in its manifesto with regard to cows have exposed its hypocrisy. Rameshwar Sharma, who represents Huzur constituency in the state Legislative Assembly, said that while the Congress workers in Kerala killed a cow, the party is projecting itself a worshiper of the holy animal.

Referring to an incident last year in Kannur of Kerala where an alleged Youth Congress workers had slaughtered a calf in a full public view and shared its cooked meat in an impromptu beef festivals, Sharma said that the change of heart was only because of the elections.

“Now butchers are dreaming about cows just for the sake of votes. It is hypocritical that Congress workers kill a cow on camera in Kerala while here Congress acts like cow worshipers,” he told ANI.

Also Read: Mob lynching will end if people stop slaughtering cows for meat, says Indresh Kumar

The reaction comes a day after Congress released its manifesto for November 28 Assembly elections. The election document promises to set up gaushalas in every gram panchayat and start commercial production of gau mutra. Besides, the party has also promised to amend the existing law to check slaughter of the holy animal, build cow sanctuaries and provide grants to take care of injured cows.

Also Read: Congress takes soft-Hindutva approach, brings gaushala, Ram in MP manifesto

Cow is considered as a sacred animal by many Hindus in India. Different states have different laws to protect the animal. While a few states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have imposed a complete ban on the slaughter of cows, Kerala and a few others have no such law that makes the killing of cows a punishable offence.

The other key promises that the Congress has made include Maa Narmada Nyas Adhiniyam, farm loan waiver, slash farmers’ electricity dues by 50%, ‘Made-in-MP’ programme. closure of Vyapam, free education for girls, constitution of Vidhan Parishad.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11.