Madhya Pradesh elections: BJP slams Congress for promising ban on RSS shakhas in manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised the Congress party over its manifesto in which it has promised to revoke the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s decision to allow its staff to take part in Shakhas organised by the RSS.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Looks like the Congress these days has only one motto – ‘Mandir nahi ban ne denge, Shakha nahi chalne denge’ (we will neither allow the construction of temples nor the functioning of RSS).”

Patra said that RSS actively participates in social works and sought to term Congress’ manifesto as anti-RSS document.

Also Read: MP elections: Congress takes soft-Hindutva approach, brings gaushala, Ram, Narmada in manifesto

“It (RSS) contributed immensely in Kerala during floods. Congress should apologise for anti-RSS manifesto,” the BJP leader said.

Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya too slammed the Congress over the issue. He said people of Madhya Pradesh will never forgive Congress.

“Congress has promised to ban the Sangh in its manifesto. …better the Congress had said that it will ban terror organisations. But why should they impose a ban on them (terror groups)? It (Congress) is interested in doing politics of polarisation and is only concerned about vote bank,” he said.



The Congress party on Sunday released its manifesto for November 28 Assembly elections in the state. The election document promises to ban holding of Shakhas by RSS in government premises and cancel the order that allowed employees to participate in it.

Justifying the same, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “RSS is a political organisation. If Congress party in its manifesto has said it will put an end to this practice, I see nothing wrong with that.”

Chidambaram added that as long as government servants are in the service, they should not openly associate with a political party.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking the fourth consecutive term in office, the Congress is flexing is muscles hard to unseat the BJP and end its 15 years of exile.