Madhya Pradesh elections: BJP runs government ‘comparatively better’ than Congress, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday claimed that the BJP has run the government “comparatively better” than the Congress and blamed the opposition party for a “credibility crisis” in politics after Independence.

Talking to reporters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Singh asserted that the country was currently witnessing “acche din” (good days) and it was a matter of perception how people saw it.

He also defended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over the Rafale jet deal row.

“Indian economy is the fastest growing economy in the world due to the charismatic work of our prime minister (Narendra Modi). India (people) has accepted that BJP is a political party which runs the government comparatively better than the Congress,” Singh told reporters here.

“I said comparatively… no political party is perfect, neither we are, I never made such a claim. All political parties have shortcomings. But this (BJP) is a political party which works better, comparatively,” he asserted.

In a stinging attack on the Congress, he accused it of creating a “credibility crisis” in the country, saying there was a difference between the party’s words and actions.

“I believe that in the history of independent India, the politics of Congress has created a credibility crisis about country’s politicians and politics as a whole. This credibility crisis was created due to the difference between words and deeds (of politicians),” Singh said.

To a question on the Rafale deal controversy, he said, “Rafale is Ra-fail. Dassault CEO has already clarified. One can see the reality of these allegations.”

“It was alleged that the contract of Rs 30,000 crore was being allotted to one offset partner (of Dassault). But, the truth is that the contract is meant for all offset partners and not for one,” he said.

The government had earlier denied allegations of corruption in the deal.

Asked about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said, “(I think) You are familiar with the development on this issue. I can only say, wait.”

On the BJP’s promise of bringing “acche din”, he said, “Yahi hain acche din, prashna nazariye ka hai (these are the good days, it is a matter of perception).”

Asked about demonetisation, Singh claimed that the government’s decision brought transparency into the economy.

“The generation of black money has been stopped. The black money that existed (at the time demonetisation) reached the banks,” he said.

The Union minister also claimed that the petrol and diesel prices were going down as the rates depended on crude oil price in the international market.

He refused to comment on the controversies plaguing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying the matter was sub-judice.

The state is scheduled to go to polls on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11.