Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP not defeated, only lagged behind few seats, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A day after former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan quoted a dialogue from Salman Khan’s movie, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, he said that BJP was not defeated in the recently concluded polls but only lagged behind by few seats. He added that while the BJP would support the Kamal Nath-led government’s work for development, it will protest if people of the state face any inconvenience.

“BJP is not defeated, BJP only lagged behind by a few seats despite getting more votes. They (ruling party) have our support for development. But if the public faces any inconvenience, then we will fight for people,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Wednesday, Chouhan while continuing his penchant for taking a cue from Bollywood film dialogues, quoted a popular dialogue from Salman Khan’s movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Speaking to party activists he had said, “No one needs to worry that what will happen to them. I am here. Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai.” Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Chouhan posted in Hindi saying “One needs to go two steps back before starting off a marathon race or taking a big leap.”

Earlier too, Chouhan had used such witty remarks. During the poll campaign for recent elections in Madhya Pradesh, while taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi he had said,“Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge”.

The former chief minister had been at the helm in Madhya Pradesh for close to 13 years. In the recently concluded polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats from the total of 230. BJP won 109 seats, BSP 2, SP 1 and Independents 4. The BSP and SP have have supported Congress to form the government in the state.