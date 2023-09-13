scorecardresearch
Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Full list of AAP candidates and constituencies

MP AAP candidates and constituencies full list: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. Check full list.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Madhya Pradesh candidates and constituencies: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (File/PTI)

MP AAP candidates and constituencies: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, including nominees for two seats in the Bhopal district currently held by the ruling BJP, which are due this year. The state is all set to witness an intense contest between the BJP and the Congress. In the 2018 elections, the Congress stormed to power in the 230-member House, garnering 114 seats against the BJP’s 104. However, in 2020, following the Jyotiradia Scindia-led resignation of several MLAs, the Congress government lost power, thereby paving way for the BJP to come to power.

After the first list of candidates announcement, AAP wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Our first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Many congratulations to all our candidates, and best wishes for the campaign. #MPMaangeKejriwal.”

Full list of Madhya Pradesh AAP candidates and constituencies:

-Sewda – Sanjay Dubey
-Govindpura – Sajjan Singh Parmar
-Huzur – Dr. Ravi Kant Dwivedi
-Dimani – Surendra Singh Tomar
-Morena – Ramesh Upadhyay
-Petlawad (ST) – Komal Damor
-Sirmour – Sarita Pandey
-Sironj – I.S. Morye
-Churhat – Anendra Govind Mishra “Rajan”
-Maharajpur – Er. Ram Ji Patel

Prior to AAP, the BJP and the Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had released their first lists. The AAP had earlier announced that it would field candidates in all the 230 Assembly seats in the BJP-ruled states. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the poll schedule and dates for the upcoming elections.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 12:30 IST

