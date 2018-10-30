Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: RLSP to contest from 66 seats, says RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (ANI)

With elections in Madhya Pradesh all set to be held on November 28 in one-phased polling, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) has also announced its intentions of fighting in 66 constituencies out of 230. This latest development has come following RLSP’s ongoing discussions on seat sharing in Bihar for next year’s general elections.

“We are declaring our candidates in 66 constituencies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections,” RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha was quoted as saying in a press conference by ANI.

When asked on seat-sharing talks in Bihar, the RLSP chief said talks are on and nothing has been finalised yet, “We have made Bharatiya Janata Party aware of what our party and supporters want for seat-sharing (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls). They said we will hold discussions. Discussions were positive but nothing has been finalised yet,” the Union minister said as per the agency.

On his reported meeting with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav recently, the RLSP chief said he met the former in his room at circuit house in PATNA, where lot of other people were also present, including from media.

“Mediapersons were also present there. Tejashwi Yadav came to my room at circuit house. I went for party-related work and Tejashwi Yadav was already present there. We met in presence of a lot of people,” he added.

The BJP has reportedly offered only two seats to RLSP earlier in the day. The offer was made during Kushwaha’s meeting with BJP leader and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. Bihar has 40 parliamentary seats.

RLSP contested in 3 parliamentary elections as a partu of NDA alliance in 2014 and won all of them.