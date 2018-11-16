Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 3:06 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization, calling it the "biggest scam" in the country, and attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over corruption and unemployment.

“China creates 50,000 jobs per day, whereas, despite ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’ schemes, the Indian government creates only 450 jobs in a day,” the Congress leader said. (ANI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization, calling it the “biggest scam” in the country, and attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over corruption and unemployment.

Addressing an election rally here in Sagar district, Gandhi that said during the note ban exercise of 2016, Modi made hundreds of thousands of labourers, women and small businessmen stand in serpentine queues outside banks.

“Did you see any black money hoarders like Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi queuing up?” asked Gandhi. “Through the note ban, Modi snatched the hard earned money of the poor and put them in his cronies’ pockets.

Read | Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Shahdol and Gwalior today

“In the last two years, unemployment has doubled and suicide rate among the youth has increased by 2,000 per cent.

“China creates 50,000 jobs per day, whereas, despite ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’ schemes, the Indian government creates only 450 jobs in a day,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi did not spare Chouhan either.

“Entire Madhya Pradesh knows the role of Shivraj Chouhan and his family in the Vyapam scam,” and added that over 100,000 government posts in the state were lying vacant while schools and hospitals were privatized and making them inaccessible to the poor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition