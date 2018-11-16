Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“China creates 50,000 jobs per day, whereas, despite ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’ schemes, the Indian government creates only 450 jobs in a day,” the Congress leader said. (ANI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization, calling it the “biggest scam” in the country, and attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over corruption and unemployment.

Addressing an election rally here in Sagar district, Gandhi that said during the note ban exercise of 2016, Modi made hundreds of thousands of labourers, women and small businessmen stand in serpentine queues outside banks.

“Did you see any black money hoarders like Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi queuing up?” asked Gandhi. “Through the note ban, Modi snatched the hard earned money of the poor and put them in his cronies’ pockets.

“In the last two years, unemployment has doubled and suicide rate among the youth has increased by 2,000 per cent.

“China creates 50,000 jobs per day, whereas, despite ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’ schemes, the Indian government creates only 450 jobs in a day,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi did not spare Chouhan either.

“Entire Madhya Pradesh knows the role of Shivraj Chouhan and his family in the Vyapam scam,” and added that over 100,000 government posts in the state were lying vacant while schools and hospitals were privatized and making them inaccessible to the poor.